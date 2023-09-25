 Skip to content

Dying Light 2 update for 25 September 2023

New Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just released a new hotfix. Changes and fixes are as follows:

EULA Changes
We’ve made a few changes to our EULA related to mods, which should make the rules more clear for our modding community. We’ve removed “mods” from the “Cheating” section, and introduced a new paragraph in section 17. “User Generated Content”:

You may create and distribute mods for the Program, as long as your mods comply with the Techland Mod Policy. Techland Mod Policy is available at https://techland.net/upload/Techland_Modpolicy.pdf

So make sure to check these changes out! You will need to agree to the updated EULA when logging into the game after the hotfix.

In-Game Store

  • We've added a new 100 DL Points pack as the earliest available form of response to your feedback.
  • Bug fixes
  • Fixed instances when the “Community Maps” tab would freeze for some time after accessing it.
  • Fixed stutter and unwanted pop-up windows when changing Gamma settings while in game.
  • Fixed stutter when hovering over City Alignment benefits in the menu.
  • Fixed stutter when hovering over Tools in the Inventory menu.
  • Fixed graphical alignment of installed mods on Mercenary Machete.
  • Fixed an exploit when a player could pick up the same inhibitor twice after defeating a GRE Anomaly while playing in co-op.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when accessing an old save file on PS4 and PS4 Pro.
  • Fixed the performance issue of the Skip Prologue video on PS4 and PS4 Pro, when using the feature from the Pause Menu.

--
https://store.steampowered.com/app/534380/Dying_Light_2_Stay_Human/

