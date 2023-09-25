 Skip to content

Hope Trigger update for 25 September 2023

Update Version 1.52

Patchnotes

News :

1.Update the Center of Port scene

2.Upgrade the Another World abilities' UI : Add a description box to explain specific the ability.

Optimization :

1.Improving the performance of scene in the Guilty Forest.

