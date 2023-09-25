Animaze update v. 1.26.12546

Hello animazing community,

We've updated the Live2D SDK in Animaze to the new 5.0!

Details below:

Desktop & Editor Changelog

upgraded Live2D Cubism SDK to 5.0 - models exported from Cubism Editor 5.0 for the 5.0 runtime now work with Animaze.

added 6 new three-point light presets.

fixed shoulders offset issue for generic animations (mannequin animations).

Known issues

the switch between generic Mannequin and Mixamo animations is snappy.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Let us know what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,

The Holotech Team