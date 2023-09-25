 Skip to content

Animaze update for 25 September 2023

Animaze update v. 1.26.12546

Share · View all patches · Build 12271339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello animazing community,

We've updated the Live2D SDK in Animaze to the new 5.0!
Details below:

Desktop & Editor Changelog

  • upgraded Live2D Cubism SDK to 5.0 - models exported from Cubism Editor 5.0 for the 5.0 runtime now work with Animaze.

  • added 6 new three-point light presets.

  • fixed shoulders offset issue for generic animations (mannequin animations).

Known issues

  • the switch between generic Mannequin and Mixamo animations is snappy.

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Let us know what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Happy Streaming,
The Holotech Team

