Map Update

We are updating our roadmap to better reflect what we think we are more realistically capable of finishing this last quarter of the year. This will be our new roadmap for content to the end of 2023 and we will have expect to have a 2024 roadmap out around the New Years.
Gameplay:
- Added support for tanks and infantry spawning on independent paths, this is first featured on our final map of the desert campaign.
- Minor performances increases for all towers/enemies
- Better support for multilane maps, i.e. 2 lanes can cross over each other
- Path Arrows can differ in colors, either indicating an infantry path or vehicle path
- Fixed German halftrack improperly rendering cloth covers
Maps:
- Removed auto exposure on all maps, it caused weird lighting issues when panning camera
- Modified Forest 5 lighting
- New Map Desert 4
- New Map Desert 5
- New Map Winter 3
- Modified path in Forest 1-5 to fix path finding issues, with towers taking the longest path possible.
- Reworked Winter 1
- Reworked Winter 2
- Redid enemy waves for winter 1-2
- Swapped Winter 1 and 2 within the campaign structure
Towers:
- Fixed US Semi Automatic Rifleman having the wrong uniform variant equipped
- Fixed US Shotgunner having the wrong uniform variant equipped
- Fixed US Rifleman having the wrong uniform variant equipped
- Fixed US Gunslinger having the wrong uniform variant equipped
- Fixed US M5 AT crew having the wrong uniform variant equipped
- Fixed US M18 crew having the wrong uniform variant equipped
- Fixed US Greyhound shells flying sideways
- Fixed US Greyhound muzzle flash
- Added German Desert Uniforms (Currently only used by unique desert infantry, we're adding a dynamic uniform system soon)
- Added Desert Tankette Paintjob
- Fixed tutorial not showing up for new players
- Fixed some issues of the tower ghost attempting to find a non existent tower
UI:
- Added New Loading Menu that include some useful tips. We will be expanding the amount of tips as time goes on.
- Replaced sliders with new custom sliders in options menu
- Replaced arrow buttons with new and animated versions for graphics settings
- Fixed some typos
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed German halftrack improperly rendering cloth covers
- Fixed armor symbol showing on units with no armor
- Fixed error when upgrading units where it showed green even if you couldnt afford to upgrade the unit in some cases
- Fixed unit point costs incorrectly showing as buyable at the start of a level
- Fixed unit hover stats not updating when moving
Changed files in this update