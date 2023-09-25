Map Update

We are updating our roadmap to better reflect what we think we are more realistically capable of finishing this last quarter of the year. This will be our new roadmap for content to the end of 2023 and we will have expect to have a 2024 roadmap out around the New Years.



Gameplay:

Added support for tanks and infantry spawning on independent paths, this is first featured on our final map of the desert campaign.

Minor performances increases for all towers/enemies

Better support for multilane maps, i.e. 2 lanes can cross over each other

Path Arrows can differ in colors, either indicating an infantry path or vehicle path

Fixed German halftrack improperly rendering cloth covers

Maps:

Removed auto exposure on all maps, it caused weird lighting issues when panning camera

Modified Forest 5 lighting

New Map Desert 4

New Map Desert 5

New Map Winter 3

Modified path in Forest 1-5 to fix path finding issues, with towers taking the longest path possible.

Reworked Winter 1

Reworked Winter 2

Redid enemy waves for winter 1-2

Swapped Winter 1 and 2 within the campaign structure

Towers:

Fixed US Semi Automatic Rifleman having the wrong uniform variant equipped

Fixed US Shotgunner having the wrong uniform variant equipped

Fixed US Rifleman having the wrong uniform variant equipped

Fixed US Gunslinger having the wrong uniform variant equipped

Fixed US M5 AT crew having the wrong uniform variant equipped

Fixed US M18 crew having the wrong uniform variant equipped

Fixed US Greyhound shells flying sideways

Fixed US Greyhound muzzle flash

Added German Desert Uniforms (Currently only used by unique desert infantry, we're adding a dynamic uniform system soon)

Added Desert Tankette Paintjob

Fixed tutorial not showing up for new players

Fixed some issues of the tower ghost attempting to find a non existent tower

UI:

Added New Loading Menu that include some useful tips. We will be expanding the amount of tips as time goes on.

Replaced sliders with new custom sliders in options menu

Replaced arrow buttons with new and animated versions for graphics settings

Fixed some typos

Bug Fixes: