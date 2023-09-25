 Skip to content

Combots update for 25 September 2023

UPDATE #95

Share · View all patches · Build 12270813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Lighting on the Flooded City map was broken on low graphics settings
  • Sometimes the missile launcher targeting icon was displayed for other players and was also missing in VR mode
  • In some places the font may have gone beyond its bounds
  • Sometimes when controlling Trak in VR, the body and shield could spin very quickly around the robot
  • Sometimes robot ability energy was not displayed correctly or was not restored
  • Sometimes checkpoints could appear inside large buildings in Tokyo and the Flooded City
  • Sometimes daily tasks were not displayed correctly
  • Some VR headsets other than Oculus Quest may not work properly
  • Axel and Walker no longer become uncontrollable if they go inside a large square building in the Egypt map

Changed

  • Improved overall optimization in VR mode
  • Egypt and Ice Moon maps may have more uneven surfaces when generated
  • All textures have been updated and significantly optimized
  • Laser projectile speed has been increased
  • Redesigned missile guidance behavior system, which is more similar to the real one
  • Slightly reduced missile launcher damage
  • Missiles will no longer be aimed at invisible targets
  • Revive effect updated
  • Regular projectiles have been significantly optimized, allowing you to have more projectiles on the screen without losing FPS
  • Regular Grenade Launcher and Cluster Launcher projectiles no longer bounce off walls
  • The TAAU graphical setting was removed due to a large number of artifacts
  • Reworked fog on all maps
  • Overcharge projectiles now have the same explosion radius near airborne enemies
  • Increased the damage radius of Overcharge Flamethrower when exploding
  • The default number of players is now 6
  • Map size is now huge by default
  • When playing in VR, weapon energy is now separate for the same weapon
  • Laser targeting for weapons has been removed in VR mode
  • Slightly increased energy recovery rate for robot abilities
  • Increased ability energy consumption rate for Trak and Axel
  • The Trak ability now covers the entire robot again
  • Axel's ability allows you to completely hide the robot visually
  • Increased damage resistance to Trak shield
  • Now robot abilities cannot be used when the robot is carrying a flag or is subject to an EMP effect

