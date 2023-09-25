UPDATE #95

Fixed
- Lighting on the Flooded City map was broken on low graphics settings
- Sometimes the missile launcher targeting icon was displayed for other players and was also missing in VR mode
- In some places the font may have gone beyond its bounds
- Sometimes when controlling Trak in VR, the body and shield could spin very quickly around the robot
- Sometimes robot ability energy was not displayed correctly or was not restored
- Sometimes checkpoints could appear inside large buildings in Tokyo and the Flooded City
- Sometimes daily tasks were not displayed correctly
- Some VR headsets other than Oculus Quest may not work properly
- Axel and Walker no longer become uncontrollable if they go inside a large square building in the Egypt map
Changed
- Improved overall optimization in VR mode
- Egypt and Ice Moon maps may have more uneven surfaces when generated
- All textures have been updated and significantly optimized
- Laser projectile speed has been increased
- Redesigned missile guidance behavior system, which is more similar to the real one
- Slightly reduced missile launcher damage
- Missiles will no longer be aimed at invisible targets
- Revive effect updated
- Regular projectiles have been significantly optimized, allowing you to have more projectiles on the screen without losing FPS
- Regular Grenade Launcher and Cluster Launcher projectiles no longer bounce off walls
- The TAAU graphical setting was removed due to a large number of artifacts
- Reworked fog on all maps
- Overcharge projectiles now have the same explosion radius near airborne enemies
- Increased the damage radius of Overcharge Flamethrower when exploding
- The default number of players is now 6
- Map size is now huge by default
- When playing in VR, weapon energy is now separate for the same weapon
- Laser targeting for weapons has been removed in VR mode
- Slightly increased energy recovery rate for robot abilities
- Increased ability energy consumption rate for Trak and Axel
- The Trak ability now covers the entire robot again
- Axel's ability allows you to completely hide the robot visually
- Increased damage resistance to Trak shield
- Now robot abilities cannot be used when the robot is carrying a flag or is subject to an EMP effect
