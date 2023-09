Changelog:

FIXED - End Sequence Characters displaced

FIXED - Sounds FX Groups

FIXED - Various GUI issues

FIXED - Start level with bridge missing

UPDATE - Resolutions with faulty aspect ratio removed

UPDATE - Bosses Camera improvements

We are thankful for all your feedback which helps us to make a better game, don't esitate to contact us if you are experiencing further issues playing the game. Contact us at: support@bleedingpixelsgames.com