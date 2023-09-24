 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Smash Asteroids update for 24 September 2023

Early Access update v0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12268999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update refines the itemization changes introduced in version 0.4, targeting a more balanced approach to ship upgrades following the addition of negative attributes to all items.

New:

  • Added 18 new normal (white) item upgrades
  • Added 11 new rare (blue) item upgrades
  • Added 5 new epic (purple) item upgrades

Bug fixes and improvements:

  • Resolved a bug that required a game restart if you picked up a powerup while at the death screen in order to get powerups in future runs.
  • Concealed in-game score during boss encounters to minimize screen distractions.
  • All boss projectiles now detonate upon boss defeat, preventing posthumous damage to the player.
  • Havoc's imminent jumps are now signaled with red flashes for player awareness.
  • The Skull Sentinel's upcoming laser attacks are now pre-announced with red flashes.
  • Corrected a bug where The Skull Sentinel moved during laser fire, resulting in unavoidable player damage.
  • Addressed an issue causing drones to be ineffective against boss enemies.
  • Fixed a glitch where receiving a powerup post-mortem granted it at the start of the next game.
  • Updated and clarified item upgrade stats; corrected typos.
  • Lowered the max on-screen projectile count from 175 to 125 to alleviate late-game congestion and lag.
  • Marginally boosted boss health levels.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2310261 Depot 2310261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link