Edengrall update for 24 September 2023

V0.61.1.0

24 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:
Confirmation boxes no longer can spawn offscreen, now it always consistently appears on the center of the screen on all resolutions

Changes:
Changed the talk scene text box width to match every single other game in the market

