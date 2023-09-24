 Skip to content

无限之书：侠之章 Story Of Infinity: Xia update for 24 September 2023

Updated on September 24

Build 12267774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players, this update is as follows:

  1. Improved the image quality a little, improved the texture quality.
  2. Added highlight effect when the character is obscured.
  3. Added some special effects to improve performance.
  4. Integrated with the latest DLSS3.5, Nvidia low latency mode and FSR2.2 (FSR3 did not announce SDK, may find AMD cooperation).
  5. Deleted the Lumen software light chase, because for our game with a overlooking Angle and no complex light effect, the picture quality is not much improved, but the performance consumption is particularly high.
  6. Fixed some hidden bugs found by programmers.
  7. Removed the stat bonus for players with different copy difficulty.
  8. Other mechanisms and numerical adjustments.

