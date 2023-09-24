Updated on September 24

重点词汇
251/5000
传统翻译模型
通用场景
Hello players, this update is as follows:
- Improved the image quality a little, improved the texture quality.
- Added highlight effect when the character is obscured.
- Added some special effects to improve performance.
- Integrated with the latest DLSS3.5, Nvidia low latency mode and FSR2.2 (FSR3 did not announce SDK, may find AMD cooperation).
- Deleted the Lumen software light chase, because for our game with a overlooking Angle and no complex light effect, the picture quality is not much improved, but the performance consumption is particularly high.
- Fixed some hidden bugs found by programmers.
- Removed the stat bonus for players with different copy difficulty.
- Other mechanisms and numerical adjustments.
Changed files in this update