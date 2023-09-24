Update 1.0.39

Minor Improvements:
- The capacities of warehouse levels 2, 3, and 4 have been increased
- Improved accessibility for all hangars
- Increasing some airframe cruising speed at the expense of starting time to make cruising more enjoyable on slow ships
- Materials to upgrade your officer upto level 5 can be found in the game
- Darkened the inventory tooltip's background to improve text visibility
- Increased text size in some areas that were previously quite small, such as the Ship-Status display and Fleet Resources
Bug Fixes:
- Resolved the issue causing a crash when certain officer command parts were destroyed
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when clicking "Try-Loadout"
Changed files in this update