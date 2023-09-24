 Skip to content

Rune Knights update for 24 September 2023

Arena Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BALANCE
Bloodthief and Blood Weapon Enchants now only restore Health when hitting nearby targets.

FIXED
Fixed new Verdant Terror boss causing enemy level in arena to stop increasing

