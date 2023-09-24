BALANCE
Bloodthief and Blood Weapon Enchants now only restore Health when hitting nearby targets.
FIXED
Fixed new Verdant Terror boss causing enemy level in arena to stop increasing
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
BALANCE
Bloodthief and Blood Weapon Enchants now only restore Health when hitting nearby targets.
FIXED
Fixed new Verdant Terror boss causing enemy level in arena to stop increasing
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update