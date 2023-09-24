 Skip to content

Myths of Rules update for 24 September 2023

Add location recording and sound effects to custom levels, hot update V1.1.6.

Last edited by Wendy

Update content:

1.Fixed the bug where deleting a scene caused the save file to become stuck and unable to save.

2.Added PlaySound, PlayMusic, and StopMusic methods in Global. (Note: PlaySound will only play once, while PlayMusic will loop the designated song.) Currently, only *.mp3 format audio files are supported.

3.New feature: Based on the relative position of the nodes placed by the player in the custom scene, Extend sub-nodes have been added. This is compatible with old save files. However, if many players placed nodes randomly in previous levels, authors are advised to adjust the positions and update the save files.

4.Adjusted the default window size from the original 1280x720 to 1600x900.

