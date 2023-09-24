We have fixed the issue where enabling the skip animation option would lead to a progression-blocking bug when successfully fusing.
I apologize for any inconvenience or trouble we may have caused.
Logiart Grimoire update for 24 September 2023
"Logiart Grimoire" Notice of Bug Fix (Updated on September 24, 2023)
