Logiart Grimoire update for 24 September 2023

"Logiart Grimoire" Notice of Bug Fix (Updated on September 24, 2023)

We have fixed the issue where enabling the skip animation option would lead to a progression-blocking bug when successfully fusing.
I apologize for any inconvenience or trouble we may have caused.

