the 3.2 update is ready for cones in space: MECHANICAL LAND!

for all you coney engineers out there, I give you this excellent update! It adds fake redstone from minceraft!!!!!!! among other things, full changes are here.

-added power system

-added overheating system

-placer now requires power and can overheat

-added furnaces

-added anodes

-added coolers

-added burners

-added compressors

-added generators

-added oil

-added pollution

-added new steam achievements

-added a cameo/easter egg ;)

-fixed rootbeer crashing the game

-fixed placer jankiness

-fixed save files not being created correctly

-fixed placers not abiding to 3d collisions

-improved hotbar scrolling

-fixed crit potion recipe typo

-fixed a crash with the creator boss fight

-fixed hammer being unable to break things due to

hammer hitbox having collision detection with entities

-a strange entity was found in the games code,

called 'conebrine' I don't know who added him

but I'm 90% sure he's removed now.

enjoy the update my cumbersome cones!!