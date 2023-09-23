the 3.2 update is ready for cones in space: MECHANICAL LAND!
for all you coney engineers out there, I give you this excellent update! It adds fake redstone from minceraft!!!!!!! among other things, full changes are here.
-added power system
-added overheating system
-placer now requires power and can overheat
-added furnaces
-added anodes
-added coolers
-added burners
-added compressors
-added generators
-added oil
-added pollution
-added new steam achievements
-added a cameo/easter egg ;)
-fixed rootbeer crashing the game
-fixed placer jankiness
-fixed save files not being created correctly
-fixed placers not abiding to 3d collisions
-improved hotbar scrolling
-fixed crit potion recipe typo
-fixed a crash with the creator boss fight
-fixed hammer being unable to break things due to
hammer hitbox having collision detection with entities
-a strange entity was found in the games code,
called 'conebrine' I don't know who added him
but I'm 90% sure he's removed now.
enjoy the update my cumbersome cones!!
