New update, possible save file issue!

An update was just pushed that has the potential to break some save files, depending on where specifically you saved. I’m hoping this impacts a very small number of users, if any at all.

Note that this does NOT lose any unlock progress in game. This only may lose your current place mid-route.

I apologize for this, but the way updates are handled on Steam is different than I expected, so I had to restructure some of the backend files to make updates easier and smaller in the future.

This is what the error will look like if you encounter it.

There are two very easy ways to get back to where you left off if your save file breaks.

If you start a route and hit the Tab key, the game will fast-forward through content you already read.

If you right-click ‘Skip’, you can skip all content until the next choice prompts.

These two methods will get you back to where you left off in seconds! And again, no unlock progress or endings completed or anything like that will be lost.

Again, deeply sorry for this, and I hope this is the last time this ever happens. This is my first game developed and I’m a team of one, so I learn some lessons the hard way!

Going forward, updates on Steam will be generally be very small in file-size.

This update also includes a lot of typo fixes in Sebastian’s route.