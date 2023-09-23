Some Bug fixes, Crash Fixes and more bandidos!

Hey Hey so I noticed a lot of stuff went wrong with the update so this package should help fix some stuff, let's break it down.

I noticed things in the dialogue like the wheel and choices not showing up in the right spot, fixed that and now i'm fine tuning the ability to go to other states and come back and the story progresses so dialogue saving and game saving are on the way! Noticed some people are crashing or just freezing when going to other areas or just stuck in the black screen of death. Fixed so hopefully when you travel it wont crash.

Added bandidos with bandanas to all the gangs also added yellow gangs and red. gotta finish the others and once dialogue works i can get reputations going.

Inventory is still buggy but that is fine right now farming is not a huge part of the game atm so you dont have to worry about that.

Thats a little break down. thank you for the support I know its taken a while but one man team gets the dream!

Games for gamaaaaassss, Always!

Blake"AgressiveKiwi" out!