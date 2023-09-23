Major Update - Update #4 Hotfix #5

Hunters!

Another quick hotfix to make sure your hunting experience is superb!

Change Log:

Fixed broken Results UI when showing gained Reputation Points.

Fixed Combo Achievements unlocking.

Made the last two Combo Achievements 1500 and 2000 instead of 1250 and 1500.

Fixed 'Locked and Loaded' achievement unlocking.

Improved the Submachine Gun sound effects.

Nerfed HP Regen Permanent Upgrade (0.2/sec to 0.1/sec).

Changed the Reputation Points tooltip in the Main Menu to fit the new spec.