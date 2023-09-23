2.6.1 | New Graphics GUI + NEWS

The update for 2.6.1 has been released. Graphics options can now be separately changed in the main menu.

Why Did this Take So Long?

Let me explain why this took so long,

Saving.

Thats why.

The game has something internally called Saveables. I created Saveables.

Basically they are an easy way to write data to the save file.

Unfortunately for me I dont know how it works anymore, and i have no clue what does what

Because my genius thought it would be fun to not describe anything within the Core. Which is where Saveables are programmed. The core is a 4000+ line script that is essentially the core of the game.

I forgot how many things in the game work due to rushed variable names and no comments.\

So saving no longer works. I destroyed it (it may still somewhat work sometimes)

Most of you who have played this game before will now see a "Saving Failures" button in the main menu.

This button will show data in the save file that wasn't loaded. Basically old Saveables that no longer exists in-game (removed feature, etc)

Whats Next Then?

A whole re-write of all the games scripts.

This isn't easy, but with the new game mechanic you all voted on its best if i just re do the programming in the game. It allows me to fix all the bugs and make everything actually readable.

No other changes then a complete re-programming of all the scripts.

Ill keep you all updated with how this goes in the discord server (https://discord.gg/kqqHPPm2ZY) & here.

Hope you enjoy the update, sorry it took so long.

Aiden