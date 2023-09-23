Welcome to Patch 1.51

Card Library:

I have now introduced a new library feature on the title Screen. This will allow you to see all the cards, and work out different strategies. You will also be able to see how many of each card that you have played.

Card Fonts:

I have heard from multiple sources that the font on the cards can sometimes be slightly unclear. I have given an option in the escape menu, to change to two new different fonts. But rest assure that the original "Gilbit" font is still available. It is probably also worth mentioning that with the new fonts, there are the occasional artifacts. I am aware of this issue and I do plan on fixing that in a later patch, but after doing some research, it is not a super easy fix. Thank you for your understanding. I have also slightly changed the colour of some of the cards so that the text is easier to read.

Minor Fixes:

The Card Drone ability occasionally would show a "-1" on it, and it would sometimes crash. I have made efforts to fix this issue, and I couldn't seem to recreate the issue, apologies if you are still having this issue.

Mega Boosts:

If you haven't unlocked this yet, feel free to ignore this next bit.

It has not been super clear how the "Mega boost" feature works, I have enabled it so that you can convert the non mega boosts into mega boosts from the "Boost Equip" menu as well as from the green bottle to the left of the "Buy a boost" button. (This won't make any sense if you haven't unlocked mega boosts yet. )

And as ever, if you can think of any cool new ideas, I am always listening. And just to keep you re assured, I still have plenty of ideas left to come.