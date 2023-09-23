v0.67.19 - New Dragonboat, Flat Farms, QoL improvements

v0.67.19 has been released, containing QoL improvements, fixes as well as a new boat.
- Added new Dragonboat (Tip: You will need this to access the upcoming Moon Island)
- Flat farms now look better on islands
- You can now consume Frog Eggs to turn into a frog
- Desalination plants now produce salt at 10% chance instead of 100% (to prevent salt overflow)
- Added new world setting to adjust Boat Speed (temporary fix for boats moving too fast)
- Pasta has been added as a consumable in the player's Consume window
- Animal transform durations increased: 15 -> 30s
- Reduced hitbox height of Fishing Village's tables and benches to match visual appearance
- Added voices to Alf and some trader introduction dialogs (English only)
Quality of Life:
- Potions can now extend an existing buff's duration even if you've hit the limit
- Character window now shows characters' trait levels
- Equipment window now shows character's trait levels
Fixes:
- Fixed Giant Bird Nest being reset when entering cave or savefile is reloaded
- Added ability to use debug to respawn in the cave
- Translated the 'Debug' and 'Respawn' texts in the settings screen
- Fixed Milk description saying it is not available in game
- Fixed issue where the player trait in main menu displays Sailor, Zoologist and blank when upgrading from old savefile
- Fixed a bug where ESC does not un-hide the UI when using the hide UI debug
- Fixed a bug where using dynamite did not remove it from inventory
- Fixed issue where bird island did not spawn 2 rabbits by default
- Fixed issue of wrong character displayed when equipping fishermen
- Fixed situtations where you get stuck on cow island if you went there by Kewi Bird
- Fixed non-maxed research icon displaying as maxed when game is reloaded
- Fixed issue of water disappearing when Water Reflections is disabled
- Removed pentagram-looking symbol from Bone Altar
Additional regressions in v0.67.18 that were fixed in v0.67.19:
- Fixed fishermen not playing animations
