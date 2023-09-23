 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Havendock update for 23 September 2023

v0.67.19 - New Dragonboat, Flat Farms, QoL improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12263591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.67.19 has been released, containing QoL improvements, fixes as well as a new boat.

  • Added new Dragonboat (Tip: You will need this to access the upcoming Moon Island)

  • Flat farms now look better on islands

  • You can now consume Frog Eggs to turn into a frog
  • Desalination plants now produce salt at 10% chance instead of 100% (to prevent salt overflow)
  • Added new world setting to adjust Boat Speed (temporary fix for boats moving too fast)
  • Pasta has been added as a consumable in the player's Consume window
  • Animal transform durations increased: 15 -> 30s
  • Reduced hitbox height of Fishing Village's tables and benches to match visual appearance
  • Added voices to Alf and some trader introduction dialogs (English only)

Quality of Life:

  • Potions can now extend an existing buff's duration even if you've hit the limit
  • Character window now shows characters' trait levels
  • Equipment window now shows character's trait levels

Fixes:

  • Fixed Giant Bird Nest being reset when entering cave or savefile is reloaded
  • Added ability to use debug to respawn in the cave
  • Translated the 'Debug' and 'Respawn' texts in the settings screen
  • Fixed Milk description saying it is not available in game
  • Fixed issue where the player trait in main menu displays Sailor, Zoologist and blank when upgrading from old savefile
  • Fixed a bug where ESC does not un-hide the UI when using the hide UI debug
  • Fixed a bug where using dynamite did not remove it from inventory
  • Fixed issue where bird island did not spawn 2 rabbits by default
  • Fixed issue of wrong character displayed when equipping fishermen
  • Fixed situtations where you get stuck on cow island if you went there by Kewi Bird
  • Fixed non-maxed research icon displaying as maxed when game is reloaded
  • Fixed issue of water disappearing when Water Reflections is disabled
  • Removed pentagram-looking symbol from Bone Altar

Additional regressions in v0.67.18 that were fixed in v0.67.19:

  • Fixed fishermen not playing animations

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2020711 Depot 2020711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link