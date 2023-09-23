v0.11.8 - 2023-09-23

Shipyard 2.0

• [tune] Boss drops more loot for Shipyard 2.0 ships.

• [tune] Removed weapon delay in combat for ships from Shipyard 2.0.

• [tune] Technology bonus for weapons is now shown in all locations.

• [fix] Hull hit points corrected; they applied base points multiple times.

• [fix] Module overlay in Ship Access menu fixed.

• [fix] Ship Access is no longer blocking movement with right mouse, @Sakuya.

General

• [new] After the season transition, everyone receives an in-game mail.

• [fix] Corporation season transition fixed.

• [fix] Overlapping buildings fixed (this was hard and critical; I hope building still works as intended).

• [fix] Buildings under construction transfer now correctly to new servers (in case of a crash or server balancing); previously, they were stuck preventing further construction.