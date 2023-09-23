v1.1.4 Activate

Set in 2 more buttons in the Quest tab

Both trigger the activation of their special abilities of weapon and trap

Magnet sets off the weapon attractor (weapons level 4 have this ability)

The skull is the trap call of the void (trap level 4 have this ability)

The number below is the cooldown count for either one. Click on them to activate them when the cooldown is done, I'll add a short-cut key for it tomorrow along with a choice of just firing them off automatically as before.