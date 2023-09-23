 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 23 September 2023

v1.1.4 Activate

Build 12262800 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Set in 2 more buttons in the Quest tab
  • Both trigger the activation of their special abilities of weapon and trap
  • Magnet sets off the weapon attractor (weapons level 4 have this ability)
  • The skull is the trap call of the void (trap level 4 have this ability)

The number below is the cooldown count for either one. Click on them to activate them when the cooldown is done, I'll add a short-cut key for it tomorrow along with a choice of just firing them off automatically as before.

