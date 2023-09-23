Version 1.30 Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Ground/root vegetables and mushroom harvesting now show quick pull up animation instead of just popping out of ground.
- Popping tree seeds back out of the ground is done via cancel button now to keep things consistent.
- Added to Freya’s dialogue some info about pulling saplings up to get player used to idea about pulling things up with cancel button.
- You can now pull up crops destroying them (via cancel/pull up), they will drop grass fibre. 5% chance it will also return seed packet. A warning about the crop being destroyed will show up for the first time you try to do it in game.
- Seed sprites updated to be clearer/more outlined when planted
Bugs
- Saplings and tree seeds are now growing properly again
- Placing down a pine, maple, or any basic tree sapling no longer turns into a seed.
- Freya shop no longer overlapping over player if you walk too close to it
- Catching pigeons no longer randomly crashing the game some times (yay!)
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace
