 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 23 September 2023

Version 1.30 Alpha patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12262697 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Ground/root vegetables and mushroom harvesting now show quick pull up animation instead of just popping out of ground.
  • Popping tree seeds back out of the ground is done via cancel button now to keep things consistent.
  • Added to Freya’s dialogue some info about pulling saplings up to get player used to idea about pulling things up with cancel button.
  • You can now pull up crops destroying them (via cancel/pull up), they will drop grass fibre. 5% chance it will also return seed packet. A warning about the crop being destroyed will show up for the first time you try to do it in game.
  • Seed sprites updated to be clearer/more outlined when planted

Bugs

  • Saplings and tree seeds are now growing properly again
  • Placing down a pine, maple, or any basic tree sapling no longer turns into a seed.
  • Freya shop no longer overlapping over player if you walk too close to it
  • Catching pigeons no longer randomly crashing the game some times (yay!)

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • Wallpaper cannot be placed behind fireplace

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link