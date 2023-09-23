 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 23 September 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.1) - Minor Update

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added 2 additional save points in the upper D'ivore sewers.
  • NPCS give level equivalent gifts if you achieve 3 and 5 heart ratings with them.
  • Bug Fix: The party switch command now appears in combat even if you have less then 6 party members but not all members are in combat.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that was sometimes preventing reserve members from substituting into the battle automatically.
  • Bug Fix: Innkeeper at Crossbriand lake was missing her bust graphic.
  • Bug Fix: Some of the doors in Fort Redmouse were not opening and closing smoothly.
  • Bug Fix: Fort Redmouse in Corwyn's 2nd chapter had some minor spelling mistakes and small issues with the cutscene when you first enter the fort.

