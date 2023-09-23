Patch Notes v1.5.6.3

The following changes were added during today's real-time maintenance!

Character abilities

Increased the recharge time of the Shaman Heal ability from 20 to 40 seconds.

Increased the recharge time of the Shaman Lightning Claw ability from 15 to 20 seconds.

Optimization

Optimized the Wolf Shaman forest.

Optimized the Minotaur Fortress.

Optimized the Witch Queen Forest .

. Optimized the Lost Empire

Optimized in the Land of the Dead

Other

Greatly increased the amount of gold you can get from your opponents (all maps)

Wildar, Eormenor and Mino's spirit chests now have optolos.

Optolo gear is now more likely to be available from the Naga Queen and Spider Queen chests.

The description of the gold bar now shows its value converted to gold.

The price of optolos has been reduced by 50%

The Cloak of Courage is now available for trade.

Magic stone now gives a percentage mana bonus ( 10% - 30% )

Defense Stone now gives a percentage defense bonus ( 10% - 30% )

Battleground Arena

Achievements in Battleground as well as trophies obtained by the character are now displayed as separate tabs in the Profile window.

We have changed the small map that appears in the top right corner under the battlegrounds: - The entire battleground will be continuously visible. - The background of the small map can be removed using the eye icon in the top left corner.

The elements of the group UI can now be moved, the settings UI can be unlocked and the original layout can be restored using the corresponding buttons.

Issue Fixes

Addressed an issue where Power Hunting losses and gains were not being recorded.

Improved the clarity of the warning text when exiting Observer mode.

Resolved a bug that allowed players to sign up for the Battlegrounds game mode, which is currently not permitted.

Fixed the situation where players were being placed in one of the Battleground groups even as spectators.

Corrected the display of actual values for wins and losses in the stats GUI.

Fixed a bug that caused an uneven distribution when creating battles.

Continuously updated the Battleground Observer Mode leaderboard.

Closed a gap in Wolf-Shaman and the Harbor neighborhood.

Enhanced the mechanism that refills the lives of bosses when they no longer perceive a threat.

Improved Movement Speed bonuses to apply in all situations.

Addressed the issue where typing long texts in chat would hide the full text until the window was resized.

Fixed a bug where Intelligence was not properly affecting Petrun's Disable ability.

Resolved the conflict where two Big Warehouse bonuses could be active simultaneously.

Corrected the damage output of Shaman staffs' 2nd hit.

Fixed the issue where the linked inventory would sometimes shift while moving.

Adjusted the character menu button lighting to only appear when there is a skill or stat point ready to be deployed.

Addressed various graphical issues in the Witch Queen's area.

Fixed instances where characters would become stuck in demon gates, not attacking, and their health would constantly replenish.

Prevented item loss when there was insufficient space to repack items during a withdrawn trade.

Restored the music in the Witch Queen's Realm.

Fixed a graphical bug that caused characters' faces to shatter while in hiding.

Improved the reliability of the online GM list, ensuring that GMs consistently appear on the list and reflect their availability accurately.

Resolved inaccuracies in the map placement of certain quest NPCs.

Corrected the displayed attack value for the Petrun Flame Shards ability.

Fixed a bug in Naga Run that caused the Minotaur ghost to slide on the ground instead of walking.

Fixed an issue where the Master of Stone Evasion stone would give Defense instead of Dodge.

Fixed a special fix has been implemented due to the game maps loading late. (Required Steam update)

Fixed an issue where the icons of some power stones were duplicating each other.

Fixed an issue with getting stuck on the login screen.

Fixed a walking issue in the capital city due to a collider calculation issue. (Arena Stairs)

Fixed an issue that caused remnants to remain on maps after events ended.

The game is finished, but the development is far from over. More exciting innovations are coming soon! Thank you for your signals, help and patience so far. We are counting on you in the future! We wish everyone a pleasant time in the world of Magic To Master!