9/22/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.23.0 (Mutt Drone)

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
Here is the next update for the game. There's a new drone type, some fixes, and some more content mixed in! Check out the change log below!
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
BETA Update 1.23.0 Change Log:
**Bug Fixes:**
* FIXED some dialogue formatting inconsistencies
* FIXED Greene not having several medical items in his shop
* FIXED Street Ramen not allowing selection of companions to consume it
* FIXED inventory display sometimes showing a ton of 0's in container screens
* FIXED some enemy drone stats being too high
**Changes & Additions:**
* New drone class: Mutt (Dog style security drone - Best for fast combat or quick support roles - Thanks to Acehangman for helping by creating the main sprite for them!)
* Added Mutt drone graphics
* Added Pounce unique Mutt drone attack skill
* Added Mutt drone to the Ex Machina shop (Can be purchased for 650 Cred)
* Added Mutt drone enemy battler and encounters
* Added Electro Whip exotic weapon
* Added Electro Whip attack skills and animation
* Added some new icon art
* Updated all items and skills to allow/prohibit the Mutt drone to use them as necessary
* Updated Credits scene
* Added some new environment graphics
* Added some new sprites for NPCs
* Added an area intro to The Slabs subdistrict
* Added some more generic NPCs to some areas
* Added some NPC blockers to The Slabs to avoid them blocking tight pathways
* Added some new environment graphics to The Slabs (Smoke, dust, etc)
* Updated some enemy stats
* Updated some ship listings
* Added 10 generic employee phrases and responses for some NPCs in certain locations
* Various other tweaks and changes
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
Changed files in this update