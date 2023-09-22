9/22/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.23.0 (Mutt Drone)

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. There's a new drone type, some fixes, and some more content mixed in! Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED some dialogue formatting inconsistencies * FIXED Greene not having several medical items in his shop * FIXED Street Ramen not allowing selection of companions to consume it * FIXED inventory display sometimes showing a ton of 0's in container screens * FIXED some enemy drone stats being too high **Changes & Additions:** * New drone class: Mutt (Dog style security drone - Best for fast combat or quick support roles - Thanks to Acehangman for helping by creating the main sprite for them!) * Added Mutt drone graphics * Added Pounce unique Mutt drone attack skill * Added Mutt drone to the Ex Machina shop (Can be purchased for 650 Cred) * Added Mutt drone enemy battler and encounters * Added Electro Whip exotic weapon * Added Electro Whip attack skills and animation * Added some new icon art * Updated all items and skills to allow/prohibit the Mutt drone to use them as necessary * Updated Credits scene * Added some new environment graphics * Added some new sprites for NPCs * Added an area intro to The Slabs subdistrict * Added some more generic NPCs to some areas * Added some NPC blockers to The Slabs to avoid them blocking tight pathways * Added some new environment graphics to The Slabs (Smoke, dust, etc) * Updated some enemy stats * Updated some ship listings * Added 10 generic employee phrases and responses for some NPCs in certain locations * Various other tweaks and changes

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː