Room In Dream update for 22 September 2023

2023-09-23 0.30.07b Update Notes

URGENT UPDATE:

  1. Fixed errors caused by using comma as decimal point symbol in some areas.
  2. Fix some problems with dynamic wallpapers.
  3. Fixed the problem caused by the mute button in dynamic wallpaper mode.

