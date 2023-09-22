 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tick, Tank, Boom Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Spectator mode, homing missiles and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12258607 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

New features

  • Add spectator mode
  • Add homing missiles to Mayraj tank
  • Add new game mode "FFA Large" for larger player numbers
  • Add HUD icons for flag points
  • Add event log that shows players join, leave and change team (bottom left on the screen)

Changes

  • Increased the time it takes for Bangur to overheat
  • Lowered the amount of deviation due to overheating for Bangur
  • Make friendly player names visible through obstacles when looking directly at them
  • Add more visible indicators when player is damaged
  • Improve the location of Domination spawn points
  • Add animation to the tank model when the player is healing
  • Reduce the damage dealt by a homing missile
  • Add screen distortion to tank explosion effect
  • Add check to only animate tank tracks when they are close to the camera

Bug fixes

  • Fix players being killed for being out of bounds when they had already returned to the play area
  • Fix Bangur being able to use flying specialty after it had been destroyed
  • Fix tank freezing in place (including in the air) when destroyed
  • Fix point feed being shown to the wrong client
  • Fix starting a second round not working on the same server
  • Fix crosshair size not resetting when new tank is spawned
  • Introduce same frame check for respawn commands to prevent mass tank spawning
  • Fix flag state not synchronizing with clients joining mid-game
  • Fix team kills were not shown as such
  • Fix player names appearing incorrectly and make team members more recognizable
  • Fix round not starting when player joins late, after having played another round, without having restarted the game inbetween
  • Fix an error in the score board that made it appear incorrectly when player data had not been cleaned up correctly
  • Fix automatic turret counter-rotation not synchronizing properly
  • Fix tank specialty accepting input before round has started

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2243861 Depot 2243861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2243862 Depot 2243862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link