Spectator mode, homing missiles and more

Changelog
New features
- Add spectator mode
- Add homing missiles to Mayraj tank
- Add new game mode "FFA Large" for larger player numbers
- Add HUD icons for flag points
- Add event log that shows players join, leave and change team (bottom left on the screen)
Changes
- Increased the time it takes for Bangur to overheat
- Lowered the amount of deviation due to overheating for Bangur
- Make friendly player names visible through obstacles when looking directly at them
- Add more visible indicators when player is damaged
- Improve the location of Domination spawn points
- Add animation to the tank model when the player is healing
- Reduce the damage dealt by a homing missile
- Add screen distortion to tank explosion effect
- Add check to only animate tank tracks when they are close to the camera
Bug fixes
- Fix players being killed for being out of bounds when they had already returned to the play area
- Fix Bangur being able to use flying specialty after it had been destroyed
- Fix tank freezing in place (including in the air) when destroyed
- Fix point feed being shown to the wrong client
- Fix starting a second round not working on the same server
- Fix crosshair size not resetting when new tank is spawned
- Introduce same frame check for respawn commands to prevent mass tank spawning
- Fix flag state not synchronizing with clients joining mid-game
- Fix team kills were not shown as such
- Fix player names appearing incorrectly and make team members more recognizable
- Fix round not starting when player joins late, after having played another round, without having restarted the game inbetween
- Fix an error in the score board that made it appear incorrectly when player data had not been cleaned up correctly
- Fix automatic turret counter-rotation not synchronizing properly
- Fix tank specialty accepting input before round has started
