New Star GP update for 22 September 2023

Hotfix (22/9/2023)

Build 12258558

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: Further fix for Steam Deck preventing a situation where the game controls became unresponsive.
  • FIXED: Music sting not playing during the championship scene at the end of CHAMPIONSHIP MODE competitions.
  • FIXED: Some minor text fixes.

