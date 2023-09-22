- FIXED: Further fix for Steam Deck preventing a situation where the game controls became unresponsive.
- FIXED: Music sting not playing during the championship scene at the end of CHAMPIONSHIP MODE competitions.
- FIXED: Some minor text fixes.
New Star GP update for 22 September 2023
Hotfix (22/9/2023)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2217581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update