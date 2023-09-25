Patch note 1.04

Hello divers!

A new patch is available now for Under the Waves!

This patch introduces new graphical options and also fixes other bugs:

Gameplay:

● Fixed Moon still going forward during WWII submarine reveal.

● Added respawning oil traces after Day 15 for players being stuck during Depollution quest if they already cleaned all the oil traces.

● Fixed synchronization in the guitar mini game.

● Fixed Stan playing air guitar.

● It’s no longer possible to exit the Life Module before completing all the morning objectives during Day 16.

● Stan correctly switches to swim when falling from a platform. ● All Platforms: Stan doesn’t fall through Moon when entering from a platform.

● Fixed landslide stucking Stan away from Moon, in Sector C.

● Fixed the ending cutscene sometimes not being played.

● Fixed a gameover loop when lacking oxygen.

● Fixed a loot zone near Sector B generating a big white circle marker on the map.

● Fixed sticker boxes looking like not being opened yet.

Environnement:

● The helix collisions have been improved in the tunnels.

● Removed a collision in Dispatcher, preventing the player to reach and interact with a door.

● Fixed an issue where the player could land on the top of the MainDrill Building in sector A without cleaning the oil trace.

● Removed a hole in the landscape near Sector C entrance.

● Probe’s cave entrances have been modified to make them more visible.

● Fixed collisions on the base of the Life Module.

● Fixed floor collision in drone hive.

● Fixed collisions on some rocks.

● Removed some rocks floating on the Dispatcher’s pipes.

● Removed some foliage floating in the Abyss cave.

● Removed some vegetation floating above the surface, near sector A.

● Fixed visual glitches that occur sometimes in the Life Module.

● Changed displayed screen on the broken antenna.

● Fixed flying turbines over the elevator.

● Fixed Moon Garage Door staying open.

Musics & voices:

● Fixed generic musics being cut in some conditions.

● There are more moments to appreciate the silence of the ocean.

● Fixed Stan’s dialog when interacting with the mirror, being not coherent with the moment of the day.

● French version only: Fixed the dialog during a call with Emma being cut by another dialog.

Options:

● Added Graphical Option to attenuate the Grain.

● Added Graphical Option to disable the Chromatic Aberration.

● Added an option to invert the camera X axis when using the mouse.

● Added an option to disable the Letterboxing.

● Added an option to disable the Lens Dirt.

Saves :

● Now supports saves on the Cloud.

● Fixed the save of daily logs that might be not saved sometimes.

Misc:

● Disabled tips in loading screens after Stan’s last choice.