FatalZone: Outbreak | Play for free!

The world has been ravaged by a zombie virus, but humanity doesn’t give up that easily!

FatalZone: Outbreak is the free version of a bullet heaven zombie apocalypse shooter where you have to clear a path to safety through hordes of the living dead.

Risk your merc to get resources and upgrade your base, level up your skills, and develop a deadly build to fight the undead. In this world, whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger! But remember, no one is immortal...

Leave a review on Steam and share your feedback with us in our Discord server where you can discuss your favorite builds and characters with fellow survivors!

We appreciate your support and interest in our game and hope you'll stick around to see the future of FatalZone! Don't forget to wishlist the game, and stay tuned for the future announcements!

