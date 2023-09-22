Patch 1.5.4 allows you to harvest magic dandelion seeds

This patch introduces a number of gameplay tweaks and expands the Wayfarer’s tool box by allowing you to harvest dandelion seeds. This is part of the ongoing process of making the experience more robust by maximizing the number of possible ways to navigate levels and increasing the number of tools you have to overcome intended and unintended obstacles.

Gameplay Changes

Chain armor has less bulk.

Crusader armor has a maximum of 3 sigils.

The protection of sigil armor is reduced to 7.

Cloth armor can have 5 sigils.

Traders can stock firewood.

Breaking a wrong clay skull in the tutorial only summons a single screaming skull.

Making it easier and more clear that Crystal Spirits can be harvested from Flow Poles.

Crystal Spirits now also have an effect on spikes and automatons.

Crystal Spirits start with 5 charges.

You can harvest dandelion seeds in the dandelion highlands.

Dandelion seeds can be used to blink short distances.

Minor improvement to the (non-Marang) keeps.

Introducing more subtle cave entrances leading up and down (which appearance should be quite rare at this point).

Bug fixes