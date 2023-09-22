Build 0.334 Patch Notes

Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Bolster card where the trample effect disappeared at the end of turn
- Summoner enemies now adopt their summoning abilities to the battlefield - when there is no room for another summon at the start of turn, they change their action
- Camera close up at the end of battle has been adjusted for resummon and resurrect effects
Updates
- Retaliation description has been updated
- Protected description has been updated
- Summoner enemies now adopt their summoning abilities to the battlefield - when there is no room for another summon at the start of turn, they change their action
- Bug report panel has been updated with Discord button
Changed files in this update