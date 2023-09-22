 Skip to content

Monastery update for 22 September 2023

Build 0.334 Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with Bolster card where the trample effect disappeared at the end of turn
  • Summoner enemies now adopt their summoning abilities to the battlefield - when there is no room for another summon at the start of turn, they change their action
  • Camera close up at the end of battle has been adjusted for resummon and resurrect effects

Updates

  • Retaliation description has been updated
  • Protected description has been updated
  • Bug report panel has been updated with Discord button

