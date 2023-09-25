GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2023-09-25

We are starting off this week with a patch for our latest addition to the available Rundowns in GTFO, the fan favourite ALT://Rundown 6.0 Destination. This patch fixes issues raised by the community and also makes some more weapon balancing changes. With all the previously Rundown specific weapons now in GTFO, the arsenal is packed with different options for a variety of play-styles and preferences.

Which ones are your go-to for your main and secondary weapon??

PATCH NOTES

WEAPON CHANGES

HEL Shotgun

Slightly increased shot delay

Burst Cannon

Slightly increased damage

Sawed-Off Shotgun

Slightly increased starting damage falloff

Slightly reduced reload time

HEL Auto Sentry

Slightly increased maximum ammo

Prioritizes targeting the body of enemies instead of their head

HEL Auto Pistol

Slightly increased starting and ending damage falloff

Machine Pistol

Slightly increased damage

Slightly reduced shot delay

Reduced ending damage falloff

BUG FIXES