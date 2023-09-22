Live - Patch 0.6

Finally 0.6 is here!

It contains a few fixes & minor changes, but most of all, it contains a Base-building system!

It's still in an early phase, so nothing is written in stone and can change if something feels bad.

So, the map is divided into regions, which your allies will put guards on already, if a region is mostly cleared of enemy structures.

Now, you will also see building plots become visible in cleared regions, these come in three sizes, Small, medium and large.

And structures will then be categorised into these sizes. So structures fit into specific sizes (small structures fit in small plots, medium structures in medium plots and large structures in large plots), you can however always fit a smaller structure in a larger build plot if you so like.

Structures

Watch Tower - A basic defensive structure, which will attack enemies

Small Farm - Produce food and also increase food storage

Barrack - Train troops to attack your enemies.

Large Farm - Same as small farm, but more of both

Marketplace - Generate a small amount of money, but it's a unique structure (can only have one marketplace), and the reason for being unique is it will sell all excess food you produce.

Stronghold - A fortified defensive structure, which will attack enemies

The Food System

So you might wonder, what is all this about "food" he speaks of? Well, it's the first step of a new resource-system I'm aiming for, so it might feel a bit wanky atm, but will of course be polished & adjusted down the road. So the way it works is that your allies troops now need food to be trained, so if you run out, they won't train any more troops.

And troops on the map will also eat food with certain intervals.

Structure-system insight

So the first idea was to only make farms / economic-structures only produce money, but it was so stale, simple, but kinda boring. So I thought this was a nice solution to it. So later you may get better gold-generating structures, but then still need food to keep those hungry soldiers fed. And it kinda is the same anyway, as soon as you have a Marketplace, it's more or less like the food == money in current state anyway.

Made a new trailer, screenshots and updated the Steam Store Page to reflect the current gameplay, as it changed so much since the release version.

Increased game-price

Increased the game price to 6.9€ to match the game current state, I'm a fan of Factorios approach to marketing, so I will not have a sale on the game as I want to pay respect to every purchase of the game, and as a gamer, so do I know the sour taste of buying a game for 80€ and 1-2 weeks later the game gets a 75% Discount. So I will make it so you can avoid that completely.

That's the reason why I didn't even have a Launch-sale of 10-20% that most do, but it was baked into the 4$ price-tag.

So I'm sorry if you think the game is priced too high, so only buy the game now if it intrigues you or you want to support the development of the game. If not, then I hope I can convince you in the future when I've had more time to develop the game to be convincing value.

The future

So now I don't have any large new systems to implement in the near future. And instead focusing on getting rid of the last known bugs, fixing the Units AI (getting stuck and what not), adding more content and finally balancing the game.

Game mechanics

Base-building System!

Food-system

Vraal will now emerge if you wander too close to its den.

Quality of Life

Made the game brighter.

Balancing

Lowered the spawn-time for Vraal 30 -> 20 min

Updated the map

Most of enemies structures are now much stronger

Your castle now has less health to compensate for the new base-building-system.

Other

Added effects on destroying structures

Updated the clouds to be more appealing

Updated ChainLightning sounds

Added three new music tracks

Bug fixes