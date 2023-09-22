 Skip to content

Captains of the Wacky Waters update for 22 September 2023

Update Notes for Sep 22

Share · View all patches · Build 12255481

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • We have added an option in Settings > Game > Unlocked Cursor to have your cursor unlocked and visible at all times.
  • We have reduced the number of enemies appearing in the later zones.

