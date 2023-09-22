Patch v1.1.11

- Added hotkey to open Halls Map (default: 'M') from anywhere
- 'Remove a random debuff' can now also remove arrows
- Fixed a bug with 'Deliverance' (Warpriest) in endless battles
- Fixed a bug with arrows still clustering on characters
