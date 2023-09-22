 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 22 September 2023

Patch v1.1.11

  • Added hotkey to open Halls Map (default: 'M') from anywhere
  • 'Remove a random debuff' can now also remove arrows
  • Fixed a bug with 'Deliverance' (Warpriest) in endless battles
  • Fixed a bug with arrows still clustering on characters

