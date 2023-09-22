 Skip to content

Myths of Rules update for 22 September 2023

Mac system achievements and workshop subscription fixes, hot update V1.1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update contents:

1.Steam achievements for the Mac system can now be triggered correctly.
2.The Mac system can now properly access the subscribed content from the Steam Workshop, but the workshop upload function has not been fixed yet

