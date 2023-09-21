 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 21 September 2023

Patch notes 21/09/2023 22:29

Share · View all patches · Build 12250366

Patchnotes via Steam Community

All changes and fixes are applicable to existing saves, unless stated otherwise.
All mission changes are applicable only to the new generated missions.

  • Fixed terminal previous/next command to happen only if active input for specific terminal
  • Fixed Browser shortcuts (ctrl+w; ctrl+t)
  • Fixed ordering in chat
  • Chat: limit displayed conversations number to the recent ones
  • Chat: ability to resize it to smaller size to cover less screen
  • Fixed: Notes saving
  • Changed: Tor secret files across computers - more leaked data, less NSFW content (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Changed: Adjustments to mission generation & hack techniques required to balance game better
  • Changed: Find command - changed the way it displays output
  • Changed: Find command - changed the way it's working - find command will not show files if user has no read permissions to the parent folder of the file
  • Changed: Metaexploits - slightly increased rate of vulnerable services on computers (PARTIALLY NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Changed: More services names (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Changed: More npc names (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Changed: SSH - different messages output between "Access denied" (incorrect password) and "SSH Blocked" (correct password but can't directly login with SSH). This should help avoid confusion.
  • Fixed: menu button position for deleting profile not always visible
  • Fixed: German language translations
  • Fixed: autocompletion of mission person missing type
  • Changed: Increased rate of ssh-crack music
  • Changed: mission types chance rate % (Please note that first 3 missions will have guaranteed easy path to complete. It is to get familiar with the game and allow player to collect some money).
  • Changed: Added Finder website to Favorites by default in WebBrowser (NEW GAME ONLY)
  • Changed: Different outcomes for some missions

