New Achievements & Game Enhancements !

Greetings, Fearless Explorers !
We extend our heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support. Your feedback fuels our journey, and we're excited to unveil the latest Fantôme update. Get ready to embrace the horror once more!
Update Highlights:
-
New Achievements Await: Test your mettle with a series of spine-tingling new achievements. Can you conquer the darkness and emerge as the ultimate Fantôme survivor?
-
Smoother Gameplay: We've exorcised some pesky bugs, bidding farewell to character jittery animations and untimely hint triggers. Fantôme now offers a smoother, more immersive experience.
