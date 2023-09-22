9/22 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 12250116 · Last edited 22 September 2023 – 02:32:05 UTC by Wendy

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 9/22 10:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 210 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jiahui, Bianque, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate the resentment camp: Nie Xiaoqian, Yu Ji, Xiao Pi, Spoon Demon

Era Season Exchange Mall

Season Redemption Mall opens, selecting skins for you to choose from!

Add season coins, which can be exchanged for items in the season exchange mall Season Exchange Mall listing: various items such as Season Treasure Box, Era Season Treasure Box, Trick Treasure Box, Prop Treasure Box, etc Season coins can be obtained through the following methods: spirit stone exchange, pass upgrade, victory in ranking matches, and total season treasure box rewards for rank rewards Treasure Box Reward Description:

Total Season Treasure Box Reward: You can receive high-quality activity skins from previous seasons. Please refer to the Treasure Box Reward List for details.

Era Season Treasure Box Rewards:

Lingtan: Qinghong - Abnormal Data · Terminal Series

Complaint Spirit: Little Spider - Error Code · Terminal Series, Little Spider - Error Code · Terminal (Ghost Mist)

This season's era error code theme is exclusive to the skin, which will have exclusive special effects, and the Grievance Ghost will present flame special effects

● Era Season Launch S4- Era

Rainy night, deep alley, search for abnormal sources! Warning, warning, error code found!

New season description:

A new season has started, and after this season update, it will be recalculated from the S4 season. This level reward upgrade will feature a synchronized design of season themed skins with the theme of name era error codes, and a unified series of season and pass skins.

Adding Rank Rewards

Spirit Detective: Qinghong - Abnormal Data · Unknown Series, Li Xiaotu - Yunshangfu (Back), Season Coin, Era Season Limited Special Effects Head Picture Box (Emperor) Simulated Grievance: Little Spider - Error Code - Unknown (Set), Little Spider - Error Code - Unknown (Form), Season Coin, Season Limited Special Effects Head Picture Box (Emperor)

Ranking match reward added

After winning the game, you will receive season coins

Players who activate special agents can receive season coins even if they fail the qualifying competition

● Era - Pass Online

The theme of the pass - Era, the paid version of the pass skin will be synchronized with the season skin theme.

This pass upgrade will provide players with an additional 100 soul gems for assistance. We hope everyone can upgrade as soon as possible and receive more rewards!

New upgrade and adjustment of pass:

Activity Time: System Open Hours~December 20, 2023 00:00:00 (including server maintenance time) The pass is available in two versions: the free version and the exclusive version, with a maximum level of 300 Each level requires 10 soul gems. After upgrading the pass level, the 'Free Version' reward can be directly claimed, while the 'Exclusive Version' requires direct purchase and unlocking. After unlocking, you can receive rich rewards. There are two ways to unlock the pass:

Directly pay 88 yuan to unlock the 【 Exclusive Version 】 Spend 128 yuan to purchase the 'Exclusive Edition' and 20 additional pass levels

The season coins obtained from the pass can be exchanged for corresponding items at the season exchange mall Reward upgrade

【 White Whore Version 】 After upgrading, level rewards can be obtained: avatar, Heavenly Reward Treasure Box, ancient coins, broken jade, spirit coins, prop treasure box, trick treasure box, season coins

【 Exclusive Version 】 After upgrading the reward, additional level rewards can be obtained: Qinghong - Abnormal Data · Domain Series, Little Spider - Error Code · Domain Series, Little Spider - Error Code · Domain (Ghost Mist), Age Season Limited Avatar Box Silver, Avatar, Heaven Reward Treasure Box, Ancient Coins, Shattered Jade, Spirit Coins, Prop Treasure Box, Trick Treasure Box, Season Coins

New Activity

● Return to the Sea Tide Treasure Box Discounted and Limited Time Listing

She unexpectedly fell into a dream embracing the sea! Is it Van Gogh's starry sky or a cage under the sea? "The Shangxiang Guihaichao Mingzhu series and Luofang Guihaichao Bibo series can be obtained by extracting the Guihaichao Treasure Box. The cumulative extraction does not repeat, and a limited time discount can be obtained.

The "Broken Jade Casting New" limited time redemption activity has been launched

Activity time: September 22, 2023- October 20, 2023

Activity Rules:

Collect the complete set of Su Qing Carp Sweet Cookie series, and you can consume the corresponding broken jade to exchange for Su Qing Carp Sandwich Cookie Special Effect Upgrade Skin Collect the complete set of Peng Gang Tiger Roaring Soundwind series, and you can consume corresponding broken jade to exchange for Peng Gang Tiger Leaping Dragon Xiang special effect upgraded skin

[New fitting room added]

New addition to the mall: Su Qingli Jinghua Dream Tengluo series

Newly added to Guihaichao Treasure Box: Shangxiang Guihaichao Mingzhu Series, Luofang Guihaichao Bibo Series

And fixed several other issues and optimized skin and local performance effects