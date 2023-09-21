Daydream DLC (1/5) - AbouTime Joey and the Temple of Time

Thank you for your patience! The long awaited Temple of Time DLC is now here! It is not a separate download, just update the game and you're good!

WHAT'S NEW:

The Daydream Lounge Club, a new area in Colorado above the weapon and armor shops. Go there to hang out, talk to patrons (including some of you members of the Dream Team community!), and other guests!

Use the phone on the wall to invite your friends that you've saved from eternal sleep!

Use the jukebox to change the music of the lounge! Some songs have other special effects too!

THE DAYDREAM REALM:

Reunite with Poppy to help save friends from Daydreams! The new Dream here is The Temple of Time! Explore, fight, and solve your way through to the king!

A new dream means new battle outfits! Talk to Rebecca in the Daydream Lounge Club to change into outfits you get from Daydreams!

Graffiti Bridge will also be in the lounge to let you rechallenge DLC bosses!

MORE CHANGES:

I went back to adjust certain parts of the game. No major overhauls, but there are just a bunch of small adjustments and improvements to old parts of the game. I honestly don't remember a lot of them, because some of these changes were made months and months ago, but here's a few examples...

Typo fixes (likely many more to come).

A character in Datto's dream that will sell you the solution on normal mode.

Reverted boss emotions to how they were at launch. While it was less balanced, I believe it was more fun.

Removed some more falling tiles from [REACTED]'s dream.

FUTURE DLC ROADMAP:

This is just the first of five planned DLC dreams. This one took so long to make because there was a lot more foundational work to be done with the lounge and system changes and all that. The others shouldn't take nearly as long. But I will still ask for your continued patience! Game development is my hobby, not my job, and I make no money on it. I'll continue supporting this game out of love. :)

1 - AbouTimeJoey: The Temple of Time

2 - RubenSargasm: ?????

3 - traveldanielle: ?????

4 - BryceMcQuaid: ?????

5 - ?????: The FInal Dream

The order of 2-4 is subject to change, but this is the current plan.

Thank you for your patience, and I hope you enjoy! :)