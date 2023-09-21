 Skip to content

PongBall update for 21 September 2023

0.6.2.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hello Pongers after few weeks we released new version!

  • Moved Bug reporter to mid of page
  • Added 3 new songs (Ponger, Ponger 2, WallBang)
  • Added textbox with text which audio is playing
  • Rare bug fix with ball stuck in wall

