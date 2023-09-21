Expedition Agartha Releases 1.0

We’ve done it, we’ve finally released 1.0! It’s been one hell of a ride since we began our early access journey, but thank you for being here through all of it. To celebrate we have a few promotions! But first, a word from the Matrioshka Team.

_“Dear Expeditioners,

The team at Matrioshka Games proudly presents to you the 1.0 launch of Expedition Agartha. Our team persevered through the storm that is game development and we have delivered the world’s first medieval extraction looter game to ever release, and we hope that even more fans of the extraction looter genre get to experience the world that we have created. This is not just a monumental achievement for our team, but a historic moment in time for the genre of Extraction Looter Games. We believe genre is the future of hardcore gaming and we have been at the forefront, spearheading the innovation of extraction games.

Back when the team was just a few gamers sitting in our apartment brainstorming the game, we couldn’t have imagined how far we would have gotten. But with the support of our publisher and our small community, we have been able to successfully grow a team and deliver the ambitious vision that we had. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been supporting us!

Since our Early Access launch, we have been working nonstop, pouring our blood, sweat, and tears into adding in new content, bug fixes, and implementing community feedback. We launched three massive updates in the past year: the Free to play Update, Skill Tree Update, and the Cursed Zone update- each one taking the game to new heights. Our small team has produced an expansive multiplayer extraction game that most developers wouldn’t even dare to try- and we delivered this vision through a difficult early access period filled with tough moments involving silly bugs and malicious hackers. But we overcame the struggles and here we are, with the Full release of Expedition Agartha.

We are so excited to see returning players and brand new players experience the game in its full glory. And once again, we have endless thanks to our old and new supporters who have been with us. As hardcore gamers, we wanted to create our dream game- and with your feedback, we turned the dream into a reality. We hope to see each and every one of you out there surviving and thriving in the brutal and mysterious Land of Mu. Good luck out there mercenaries!

Sincerely,

The Matrioshka Games Team”_

Expedition Agartha 1.0 Trailer

The Developers have been working on a brand new trailer for you to witness!

Mercenaries Edition, New Cosmetics, and the Ascended Edition

New things are coming, but what are they? We have some exciting new products and bundles for you!

Mercenaries Edition - With 1.0 as you have seen we are making some adjustments to how our game functions. With the Mercenaries Edition you get everything from the original Supporter Pack and access to all the maps in the game. And look forward to next week, when all owners of the Mercenary Edition will be gifted the Shining Gold Weapon effect!

Cosmetics - We have 12 new Weapon and Helmet cosmetics for you to snag! Flaming Weapon Effect, Kitsune Mask, Shadow Weapon Effect, Oni Mask, Lighting Weapon Effect, Horned Vanguard Helmet, Crystal Weapon Effect, Golden Spartan Helmet, Lightbringer Weapon Effect, Gladiator Spartan Helmet, Ice Weapon Effect, and the Dark Avenger Kasa Hat are all available now on the Expedition Agartha main Steam Page!

Ascended Edition - Do you want it all? You can have it! The Ascended Edition unlocks everything the Mercenary Edition has to offer, PLUS all 12 newly released Weapons and Helmet Skins!

Final Thank You’s

We wanted to thank you again for an incredible year, riding along the changes with us in early access. We know it hasn’t always been easy, but we hope you will enjoy this much improved, 1.0 version of our game. Most importantly, we will keep bug fixing and fine tuning moving forward to give you the best game experience possible. So go out and launch your expeditions, complete your quests, and get as much loot and glory as every adventurer dreams for!

As always, stay safe Expeditioners.

Changelog:

General Changes

All maps except 'Lost Island' and 'Freebooter Arena' now require the "Mercenary Edition" DLC. Thank you to all players who have helped us test the game during the Early Access Period! The Free to Play Version now serves more as an intro to the game, and those who enjoy the experience may purchase the premium edition to support the developers.

All map rotation timers removed, premium players may access all maps at any time.

Party Leaders who have the Mercenary Edition can bring F2P party members into any map, so as long as the Party Leader is premium the entire party has access to premium content.

Bots are now much less difficult to new players- with their difficulty increasing as a player’s Skill Rating increases. Adjusted the chance of bots performing certain actions at lower difficulties hopefully to ease newbies into new mechanics

PvP warning displayed before Cursed Catacombs quick launch.

All instances of "Supporter Pack" renamed to "Mercenary Edition".

Added Cintamani jewels to Gada and Katar Asura's loot so they are more worthy of a kill.

Quick repair button added to inventory for repair access at any time in the hubworld.

Equipping a cosmetic without having the base item equipped will now display a warning.

Added Naga Spawns to the central chamber in Cursed Catacombs

The Prologue level has been modified so the intro with the beach shore is much shorter to run through.

Gear score affects skill rating calculations 20% as much as it used to, so player skill rating progression is more optimized and overgeared players can still increase SR by fighting bots.

Bug Fixes