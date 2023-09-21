Patch 0.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12247548 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 16:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Today's patch is small, and mostly focused on bugfixes. Keep them coming, and we'll keep on fixing!

Full patch notes:

Fixes to Boran intro quest

Adjusted slot size in big chests (new game only)

Loogloo now offers a reward for a correct answer to his riddle

Reloading the game no longer cancels the ongoing event

The Barber is no longer open during the night

Minor updates to the Compendium

Fixed Master Quality item discoveries

Scorpion Statue will no longer disappear

Scorpion Statue can now be interacted with correctly

Potion of Resillience will now work correctly

Cat transformation VFX is now shorter

Fixes to Cat quest dungeon

Cuflow will now correctly go inside the coop when it gets dark

Fixed Witch Exam - metalurgy

Fixed Witch Farming (exam part)

There is now more light during the evenings

Small level art fixes

Holding a Cuflow or a statue (part of a riddle) will no longer cause it to disappear if you enter and leave Astra

Essence Extractor no longer keeps producing essence after you reach a full stack

Added animation to Altar slots

Money and phases of moon added to the HUD

Fixed Hyacinth spawn

Added a button that redirects the player from the inventory slot item directly to the compendium

We hope you.. Enjoy!

Best Regards,

Enjoy Studio team

