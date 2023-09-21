Patch 0.9.1

Hey everyone,
Today's patch is small, and mostly focused on bugfixes. Keep them coming, and we'll keep on fixing!
Full patch notes:
- Fixes to Boran intro quest
- Adjusted slot size in big chests (new game only)
- Loogloo now offers a reward for a correct answer to his riddle
- Reloading the game no longer cancels the ongoing event
- The Barber is no longer open during the night
- Minor updates to the Compendium
- Fixed Master Quality item discoveries
- Scorpion Statue will no longer disappear
- Scorpion Statue can now be interacted with correctly
- Potion of Resillience will now work correctly
- Cat transformation VFX is now shorter
- Fixes to Cat quest dungeon
- Cuflow will now correctly go inside the coop when it gets dark
- Fixed Witch Exam - metalurgy
- Fixed Witch Farming (exam part)
- There is now more light during the evenings
- Small level art fixes
- Holding a Cuflow or a statue (part of a riddle) will no longer cause it to disappear if you enter and leave Astra
- Essence Extractor no longer keeps producing essence after you reach a full stack
- Added animation to Altar slots
- Money and phases of moon added to the HUD
- Fixed Hyacinth spawn
- Added a button that redirects the player from the inventory slot item directly to the compendium
We hope you.. Enjoy!
Best Regards,
Enjoy Studio team
