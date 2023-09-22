Exciting Updates in the 1.1.0 Version of Looper Tactics

Hello everyone!

Thank you for your support and appreciation. Today, we are excited to introduce the latest update for Looper Tactics. We have made comprehensive improvements to various aspects of the game, including its features and cards, and have also introduced some exciting new mechanics to enhance your gaming experience.

Here is the content in this update:

I. Basic Function Enhancements

The card catalog now includes a filtering function that allows you to filter by the first and second forms of cards. When completing a challenge level with a score, the completion screen will display the total challenge score. The item backpack now displays the hero's attack, health, skill damage, and challenge score. Added animated indicators to the red dots when cards meet evolution conditions. Adjusted the position of certain main storyline event tiles to make them more noticeable. Optimized the sound that plays with text, making it less jarring. Enhanced the clarity of certain interface texts. Improved the translation of texts.

II. New Game Mechanics

Hero Cards: These cards restore health, change your avatar, and grant a hero skill card each turn. Hero Skill Cards: Various hero skills can now be used in card form.

III. Optimization of E-level Dungeons and World in a Box.

Adjusted the difficulty levels of various dungeons. Added a new event - "World Rules," which randomly appears at the start of a dungeon and offers the various choices. Added bosses: "Soul Dragon - Red/Purple/Green." They appear after defeating the second boss if you reach a certain challenge score. Added a strengthening option in the timed events on the second day, allowing you to restore 20 health when on the brink of death. All timed events now provide +8 health instead of +5. Added an option in the timed events on days 3/4/5, granting +10% monster attributes and +2 challenge score. Reduced the cost of upgrading the Level 4 card pool from 500 gold to 400 gold. Added a return path on the third layer of the World in a Box. Adjusted the quantity and content of events on the map. Removed redundant text from the scoring rules description outside of the E-level dungeons. Added "Cannot Save" text to the descriptions of E-level dungeons and the World in a Box.

IV. Bug Fixed

Fixed an issue where triggering a discover effect when defeating a boss with multiple lives could lead to a game freeze. Fixed an issue where sound effect resources could become abnormal, causing battles to freeze under certain conditions. Fixed an issue where effects lasting for the current turn were not immediately cleared when a monster entered a new life. Fixed interface abnormalities when selecting the "Easy Mode" at the Altar. Fixed an issue where the exploration progress of the World in a Box remained at 0%. Fixed the issue where "Battle Banner of Purity" and "Shadow Mask" treasures were not dropping. Fixed an issue in E-level dungeons and the World in a Box where some welfare monsters did not award challenge scores. Standardized the card catalog upgrade attributes, resolving discrepancies in certain card attributes. Fixed the issue where repeatedly opening and closing the card backpack at the World Seal could result in stacking buffs. Fixed the incorrect pattern of the event level for recruiting the Strong Dragon. Fixed an issue where the "Corpse Transformation" skill only targeted demons. Fixed an issue where the Vice Demon Captain triggered its summoning effect twice when deployed (e.g., with the Battle Spirit Stone). Fixed an issue where using the "Roar" hero skill caused the boss to trigger it each turn. Fixed an issue where the "Coffin of the Dead" did not grant the "Unstable Bomb" card. Fixed attribute anomalies when upgrading the "Armored Guard." Updated the skill criteria for "Specter" to include "All." Fixed an issue where the epic skill "Invigoration" did not apply to heroes. Fixed an issue where the epic skill "Illusion" spawned a 2-cost "Flying eye" card. Corrected the frame colors of some buffs. Adjusted the size of some buff icons.

V. Battle Mechanic Enhancements

Temporary skill effects now cause the target to play a size-changing animation and sound effect as a visual cue. "Sacrifice" now targets two random entities instead of one. "Perfect Sacrifice" now affects all allies. "Illusion" and "Destruction" now only affect minions with action power ≤ 4. Added descriptions like "Fast Casting" to training cards for clarity. Added color distinctions to the revived card faces of the "Flaming Bird." Provided color distinctions for several blessing spells to make them easier to differentiate. The "Megalithic Idol" boss skill now triggers only three times per combat phase.

VI. Skill Enhancements (Skills with names containing '*' refer to the second form of the card)

Demon Cards:

"Demon Guard" now also grants a hero skill card with action power 1. "*Megademon" changed from +1/+1 to +2/+2. "Vampire" changed from +1/+1 to +2/+2. "*Vampire" now grants permanent lifesteal to all friendly minions after attacking, and ranged minions gain an additional permanent +4/+4. "*Armored Demon" now also grants this skill to a friendly demon. "*Giant Demon" redesigned: when destroy a minion, +3/+3 and draw a minion, and deal 50 ranged damage to friendly minions whenever a friendly minion is summoned.

Elf Cards:

"Blessing of Toughness" now affects all allies. "Blessing of Nature" now adds +1 attack. "Parasitic Rout" now inherits 40% of the attributes of the summoner. "Guardian Idol" with no limit on turn triggers. "Megalithic Idol" redesigned: Guard, Shield, Death: Summon a stationary stone with Guard and Shield, inheriting 50% of the attributes.

Mech Cards:

"*Light Doll" changed from +1 attack to +1/+1. "*Repair Doll" changed from +1/+1 to +2/+2. "*Kinetic Device" now triggers its activation effect. "Support Mecha" now grants a permanent buff when a minion is summoned, providing a uniform +1/+1 bonus. "*Support Mecha" reduced its cost from 2 to 1. "Recycler" changed from +1/+1 to +2/+2 and now restores 3 health when triggered. "Mothership" now aligns the class of the bombs it summons with its own class. "*Mothership" redesigned: Ranged, whenever a friendly ranged minion attacks, it gains +2/+2 and +2 skill damage, and whenever an enemy minion dodges, it deals 5 damage to all enemies.

Elemental Cards:

"*Energy Essence" reduced its cost from 2 to 1. "Sealed Amber" now also grants a permanent +1/+1. "*Sealed Amber" now also draws a spell card. "Elemental Power" now grants +1/+1 to both itself and the rightmost minion when activated.

Dragon Cards:

"Drake" changed from triggering upon minion destruction to triggering upon attack. "*Drake" changed from +1 attack to +1/+1. "Great Dragon" changed from triggering upon minion destruction to triggering upon minion destruction and attack. "*Great Dragon" redesigned: When deployed, it grants +1/+1 to itself and discovers a hero skill card. "Raging Dragon" now activates after using a hero skill once, rather than twice. "Strong Dragon" changed to grant +1/+1 after each attack and move to the right each time. "Lair Guardian" changed from +1/+1 to +2/+2, Enrage trigger altered to activate after taking damage, and when triggered, randomly grants a minion card in your hand +2/+2. "*Lair Guardian" changed from +1/+1 to +3/+3 and now restores 50% health to friendly guarding minions when triggered. "*Dragon Mother" redesigned: When deployed, it grants +2/+2 to all friendly dragons and activates their skills.

Neutral Cards:

"*Soul Watcher" redesigned: Guard, All, after moving, randomly grants a friendly minion +1/+1, draws a spell card, and draws a minion card. "*Type-1" changed from +1/+1 to +3/+3.

Treasures:

"Helm of Summoning" redesigned: Now, it grants a random hero skill card each turn. "Hero's Golden Ring" changed to provide +10 gold coins after taking damage. "Sun of Chaos" and "Moon of Chaos" changed from +1/+1 to +2/+2.

We are continuing to develop more content, and if you encounter any issues during gameplay or have any suggestions or feedback, please don't hesitate to leave a message for us. We will promptly address any problems you encounter.

Once again, thank you for your support and appreciation. We will continue to work hard to meet your expectations and deliver an even better gaming experience.