 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 21 September 2023

Update Notes for 2023/09/21

Share · View all patches · Build 12247229 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gods Save the Pizza Bear mission: Update pizza bear conversation lines.
  • Jones the Gold mission: Update 'Papa Mafias' art assets to 'Papa Cheez'.
  • Water Tower mission: Claw will now grab onto correct place for the construction part.
  • Water Tower mission: Scale down construction parts size.
  • Water Tower mission: Fix AI getting stuck on their way to attack the construction site.
  • Water Tower mission: Update attack wave composition.
  • Bug Fix: Updated draw order on some pickup crane objects while carried so their position is fixed to the crane claw. Won't feel like it's sliding anymore.
  • Bug Fix: Possible fix for looping weapon sounds that get stuck rarely like with the Gatling gun.
  • Bug Fix: Targeting on water tower construction site was not centered.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1646162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1646163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link