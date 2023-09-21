- Gods Save the Pizza Bear mission: Update pizza bear conversation lines.
- Jones the Gold mission: Update 'Papa Mafias' art assets to 'Papa Cheez'.
- Water Tower mission: Claw will now grab onto correct place for the construction part.
- Water Tower mission: Scale down construction parts size.
- Water Tower mission: Fix AI getting stuck on their way to attack the construction site.
- Water Tower mission: Update attack wave composition.
- Bug Fix: Updated draw order on some pickup crane objects while carried so their position is fixed to the crane claw. Won't feel like it's sliding anymore.
- Bug Fix: Possible fix for looping weapon sounds that get stuck rarely like with the Gatling gun.
- Bug Fix: Targeting on water tower construction site was not centered.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 21 September 2023
Update Notes for 2023/09/21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
