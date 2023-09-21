Version 0.2 Update

New Waves and Enemies:

On Version 0.1 there were a total of 15 waves to survive with one miniboss at the end.

In this new Version 0.2 there are now 20 waves to survive in total, with an all new Final Boss on wave 20.

There's also a new miniboss that can appear instead of the old one on wave 15.

The waves have been reworked and spread out on the 20 waves now and are overall more regulated, also housing a new Enemy, the "Armored Skeleton".

Achievements:

Previously the game didn't have any unlockables or achievements to complete. That will change with this version. There are several different achievements to unlock. Every achievement is also tied to an ingame unlock (Characters and Items).

Completing a run with a Character now shows a medal on the Character Select screen.

The Collection:

The Collection has been added to the game. Here you can take a look at all the Spells, Traits, Items, Characters and Enemies of the game and see further details.

Things that haven't been unlocked yet will be hidden in the Collection. Hovering them will show their unlock conditions.

More Characters:

A total of 5 new Characters have been added to the game.

Unlock conditions can be seen on the Character Select screen or the Collection.

Other Changes:

-It is now possible to drop through platforms by holding down and then jumping.

-Added two platforms on the sides to make it easier getting around the map.

-Added 4 new Items.

-Several balance changes. The overall balancing of the game is still a bit rough, but there's more of a system behind it now, which will make it easier to adjust in the future.

-Several bug fixes