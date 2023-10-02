 Skip to content

Block Buster Billy update for 2 October 2023

Level editor, new features and bug fixes...

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 125.9 is live:

  • Added level editor so you can modify existing levels and create new ones
  • Mouse pointer is automatically hidden when you close the menu
  • Target level name is shown when you stand over the entrance of already solved levels
  • Fixed alternative undo key mapping. Now you can undo with both U and Z, or configure a custom key.
  • When playing with a controller, added an option to go back to the parent level by pressing X, just like in the Nintendo Switch version (which will release on October 10th).

