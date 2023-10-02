Level editor, new features and bug fixes...

Version 125.9 is live:
- Added level editor so you can modify existing levels and create new ones
- Mouse pointer is automatically hidden when you close the menu
- Target level name is shown when you stand over the entrance of already solved levels
- Fixed alternative undo key mapping. Now you can undo with both U and Z, or configure a custom key.
- When playing with a controller, added an option to go back to the parent level by pressing X, just like in the Nintendo Switch version (which will release on October 10th).
Changed files in this update