Mythrel v0.5.8 - Referrals and Plaques!

Mythrel v0.5.8 Release Notes

✨ Unprecedented Features & Groundbreaking Additions! ✨

Audri, The Healer – Dragon Scale Promo!

Dive into the Mythrel realms with Audri, The Healer, marking a significant moment as the FIRST-ever digital card you can acquire using Dragon Scales! 🐉

A beacon in our digital collection, Audri's debut not only adds enchantment to a deck but also paves the way for the future.

Introducing Player Plaque Images

Experience our BRAND NEW feature: 21 DISTINCT player plaque images to flex your profile! Make your Mythrel persona shine! 🌟

Plus: Every plaque sports your unique referral QR code for smooth sharing! Be the talk of the town!

Referral System: Dive Deeper & Score BIG!

Sharing is Rewarding! The Mythrel Referral System is here, and it's PACKED with goodies for both you and your friends.

Step 1: Share your unique referral code, link, or flaunt your player plaque.

Step 2: Once your friends taste victory with at least three wins in Gauntlet realm matches, both of you pocket a cool 100 Dragon Scales! 🐉

Step 3: The journey continues! When your friend reaches the grandeur of player level three, thanks to twenty wins in Origin/Gambit Realm Matches, you both bask in the glow of three current set booster packs. 🎁

Share, play, and relish the endless rewards! Login to the Codex to start sharing! https://codex.mythrel.com

Enhancements & Tweaks

Set forth in newly balanced terrains with our updated Vortex and Gauntlet realm decks, updated for riveting gameplay.

For the meticulous – The Codex now boasts a dedicated transfer history in settings.

CALLING ALL DEVS! Our sparkling NEW Mythrel Player API awaits in our Developer API section.

Enjoy blazing speeds as sections like Rankings and Realm Archives on the Codex get a turbocharged performance uplift.

Refinements & Fixes

Your feedback is gold! We've swatted some bugs and sprinkled several upgrades for a fluid Mythrel experience.

📣 Dive into v0.5.8 and explore these electrifying features, as the lore and allure of Mythrel continue to evolve!

A toast to our enthusiastic gamers! Your passion lights up Mythrel's realms. 🎮🌌🥳